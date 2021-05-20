NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares were 1,718,132, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $118.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.17% or $7.91. The 52-week high for the NTES share is $134.33, that puts it down -13.68% from that peak though still a striking +45.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.2. The company’s market capitalization is $81.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.6 Million shares over the past three months.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. NTES has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 43 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 33 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES): Trading Information

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) registered a 7.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.01% in intraday trading to $118.6 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.86%, and it has moved by 11.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.86%. The short interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is 6.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NetEase, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetEase, Inc. (NTES) shares have gone up +26.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.62% against 2.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1% this quarter and then fall -17.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.1 Billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.3 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.23 Billion and $2.78 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.2% and then jump by 18.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.4%. While earnings are projected to return -11.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.87% per annum.

NTES Dividend Yield

NetEase, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetEase, Inc. is 0.78, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.18%.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Biggest Investors

NetEase, Inc. insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.34%, with the float percentage being 38.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 853 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.48 Million shares (or 3.25% of all shares), a total value of $2.15 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.35 Million shares, is of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.95 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NetEase, Inc. (NTES) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 5,095,644 shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $585.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.05 Million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $580.13 Million.