Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Received A -39.14% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 1,448,480, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $94.81, that puts it down -305.34% from that peak though still a striking +13.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NNOX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX): Trading Information

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.27% in intraday trading to $25.50 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.09%, and it has moved by -27.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.77%. The short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 4.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51, which implies an increase of 118.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $56 respectively. As a result, NNOX is trading at a discount of 139.42% off the target high and 92.39% off the low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -141.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Biggest Investors

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders own 27.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.11%, with the float percentage being 15.35%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 471.48 Thousand shares (or 1% of all shares), a total value of $19.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 452.42 Thousand shares, is of Credit Suisse AG’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.75 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 166,444 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62.82 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $2.6 Million.