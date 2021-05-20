Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Jumped 47.01% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 7,192,320, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.99% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $3.53, that puts it down -2.62% from that peak though still a striking +3.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MNMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD): Trading Information

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) registered a -1.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.49% in intraday trading to $3.64- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.81%, and it has moved by 47.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.79%. The short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 2.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.13, which implies an increase of 20.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.13 and $4.13 respectively. As a result, MNMD is trading at a discount of 20.06% off the target high and 20.06% off the low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Biggest Investors

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders own 6.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.57%, with the float percentage being 0.61%. tru Independence LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 112.69 Thousand shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $343.71 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.5 Thousand shares, is of Gofen & Glossberg LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $202.24 Thousand.