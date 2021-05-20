Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Are Down -32.57% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s traded shares were 1,964,002, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.26% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MDRR share is $6.13, that puts it down -317.01% from that peak though still a striking +29.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $22.34 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 179.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 712.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MDRR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR): Trading Information

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) registered a 4.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2% in intraday trading to $1.5 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.36%, and it has moved by 11.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.57%. The short interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) is 1.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 138.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, MDRR is trading at a discount of 138.1% off the target high and 138.1% off the low.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) shares have jump down -28.99% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.1% this quarter and then jump 72.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.03 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.07 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.52 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -112.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MDRR Dividend Yield

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 22, 2019. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is 0.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 18.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Biggest Investors

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. insiders own 20.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.2%, with the float percentage being 1.51%. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.98 Thousand shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $95.88 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.14 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $83.13 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12,929 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.47 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 611, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 Thousand.