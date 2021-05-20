Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Has Been Rising 122.17% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s traded shares were 13,751,285, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.59% or $1.82. The 52-week high for the LLIT share is $17.14, that puts it down -85.9% from that peak though still a striking +69.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.8. The company’s market capitalization is $35.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 238.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LLIT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT): Trading Information

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) registered a 24.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.69% in intraday trading to $10.44 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 52.65%, and it has moved by 7.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.17%. The short interest in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) is 134.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 114.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44, which implies an increase of 377.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44 and $44 respectively. As a result, LLIT is trading at a discount of 377.22% off the target high and 377.22% off the low.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.8%. While earnings are projected to return 52.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s Biggest Investors

Lianluo Smart Limited insiders own 9.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.61%, with the float percentage being 7.3%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 44.54 Thousand shares (or 1.29% of all shares), a total value of $184.84 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 518 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.15 Thousand.