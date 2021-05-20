L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Received A 93.64% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s traded shares were 3,992,344, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.8% or -$3.23. The 52-week high for the LB share is $68.4, that puts it down -6.74% from that peak though still a striking +86.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.8. The company’s market capitalization is $17.88 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.4 Million shares over the past three months.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. LB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB): Trading Information

L Brands, Inc. (LB) registered a -4.8% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.95% in intraday trading to $71.99 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.49%, and it has moved by -0.02% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 72.39%. The short interest in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) is 9.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.67, which implies an increase of 21.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60 and $102 respectively. As a result, LB is trading at a discount of 59.18% off the target high and -6.37% off the low.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that L Brands, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. L Brands, Inc. (LB) shares have gone up +93.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.94% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 199% this quarter and then jump 164% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.89 Billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.91 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.74 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.6%. While earnings are projected to return 326.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.05% per annum.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s Biggest Investors

L Brands, Inc. insiders own 19.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.78%, with the float percentage being 99.79%. Lone Pine Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 641 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.27 Million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $976.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.13 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $860.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of L Brands, Inc. (LB) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 7,543,714 shares. This amounts to just over 2.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $280.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.29 Million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $234.09 Million.