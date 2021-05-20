Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Are Up 23.83% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 2,269,306, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $3.69, that puts it down -27.24% from that peak though still a striking +72.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.8. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. KOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS): Trading Information

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.82% in intraday trading to $3.30- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.38%, and it has moved by 16.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.83%. The short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 20.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.52, which implies an increase of 21.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.86 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, KOS is trading at a discount of 55.17% off the target high and -1.38% off the low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares have gone up +103.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 110.94% against -0.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.8% this quarter and then jump 91.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $177.57 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $299.45 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $177.78 Million and $127.31 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.1% and then jump by 135.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -41%. While earnings are projected to return -630.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.8% per annum.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Biggest Investors

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders own 3.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.58%, with the float percentage being 87.81%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 60.82 Million shares (or 14.9% of all shares), a total value of $142.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.64 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $111.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 17,065,100 shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.27 Million, or about 3.74% of the stock, which is worth about $47.02 Million.