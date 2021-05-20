Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Is Worth Evaluating At $63.9

During the recent session, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares were 2,095,826, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the JCI share is $63.99, that puts it down -0.14% from that peak though still a striking +58.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.23. The company’s market capitalization is $45.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. JCI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI): Trading Information

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.52% in intraday trading to $66.22 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.65%, and it has moved by 4.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.13%. The short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 7.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.25, which implies an increase of 9.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $83 respectively. As a result, JCI is trading at a discount of 29.89% off the target high and -21.75% off the low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Johnson Controls International plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares have gone up +39.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.41% against 11.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.4% this quarter and then jump 14.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.2%. While earnings are projected to return -33.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.35% per annum.

JCI Dividend Yield

Johnson Controls International plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 29 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Johnson Controls International plc is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.7 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.69%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Biggest Investors

Johnson Controls International plc insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.02%, with the float percentage being 93.28%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1238 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 72.59 Million shares (or 10.13% of all shares), a total value of $4.33 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.84 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.51 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 40,029,317 shares. This amounts to just over 5.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.39 Million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $949.9 Million.