HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Jumped 47.26% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s traded shares were 2,990,620, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.61% or $2.58. The 52-week high for the HYRE share is $17.44, that puts it down -1.22% from that peak though still a striking +93.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $350.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 420.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 720.71 Million shares over the past three months.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. HYRE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE): Trading Information

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) registered a 17.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.2% in intraday trading to $17.44 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 79.67%, and it has moved by 47.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 141.32%. The short interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is 802.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16, which implies a decline of -7.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $19 respectively. As a result, HYRE is trading at a discount of 10.27% off the target high and -24.55% off the low.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that HyreCar Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) shares have gone up +216.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.62% against 24.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 36% this quarter and then jump 54.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.47 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.22 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.78 Million and $5.58 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.2% and then jump by 65.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 3.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Biggest Investors

HyreCar Inc. insiders own 16.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.44%, with the float percentage being 54.32%. Lynrock Lake LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.23 Million shares (or 6.07% of all shares), a total value of $8.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 973.81 Thousand shares, is of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 418,571 shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 317.45 Thousand, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $3.27 Million.