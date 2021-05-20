Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Received A 4.24% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares were 2,607,707, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.07% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the HIMS share is $25.4, that puts it down -140.53% from that peak though still a striking +9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. HIMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Trading Information

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) registered a 5.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.22% in intraday trading to $11.26 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.73%, and it has moved by -5.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.67%. The short interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 11.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.75, which implies an increase of 30.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $16 respectively. As a result, HIMS is trading at a discount of 51.52% off the target high and 4.17% off the low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -365.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.