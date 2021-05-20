Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Are Down -36.58% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s traded shares were 1,016,730, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.15% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GRNQ share is $4.15, that puts it down -216.79% from that peak though still a striking +78.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $81.35 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. GRNQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ): Trading Information

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) registered a 3.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.72% in intraday trading to $1.44 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.05%, and it has moved by -32.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.58%. The short interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is 359.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 79.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 510.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, GRNQ is trading at a discount of 510.69% off the target high and 510.69% off the low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40%. While earnings are projected to return -167% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Biggest Investors

Greenpro Capital Corp. insiders own 68.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.74%, with the float percentage being 5.52%. CVI Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 1.83% of all shares), a total value of $2.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.24 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $78.39 Thousand.