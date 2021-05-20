Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s traded shares were 7,870,225, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.55% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the GPK share is $18.64, that puts it down -4.02% from that peak though still a striking +32.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.12. The company’s market capitalization is $5.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. GPK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK): Trading Information

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) registered a -3.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.16% in intraday trading to $19.75 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.53%, and it has moved by -2.02% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.9%. The short interest in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is 6.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.31, which implies an increase of 18.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $24 respectively. As a result, GPK is trading at a discount of 33.93% off the target high and 0.45% off the low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Graphic Packaging Holding Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares have gone up +23.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.07% against 13.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.7% this quarter and then jump 34.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.69 Billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.8 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.58 Billion and $1.7 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.7% and then jump by 5.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3%. While earnings are projected to return -14.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.3% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GPK Dividend Yield

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.3, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.01%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Biggest Investors

Graphic Packaging Holding Company insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.8%, with the float percentage being 96.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.76 Million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $402.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.82 Million shares, is of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $234.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 10,598,225 shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.67 Million, or about 2.7% of the stock, which is worth about $130.01 Million.