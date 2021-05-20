Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Has Been Rising 67.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s traded shares were 1,873,934, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GTE share is $1.23, that puts it down -101.64% from that peak though still a striking +70.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $224.34 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GTE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE): Trading Information

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.39% in intraday trading to $0.695 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.35%, and it has moved by 5.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.54%. The short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is 668.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 24.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.14, which implies an increase of 86.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.95 and $1.63 respectively. As a result, GTE is trading at a discount of 167.21% off the target high and 55.74% off the low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190.43 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180.64 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.7% and then jump by 30.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.7%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Biggest Investors

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders own 2.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.38%, with the float percentage being 33.13%. GMT Capital Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.52 Million shares (or 17.31% of all shares), a total value of $23.11 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.57 Million shares, is of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s that is approximately 11.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 7,652,079 shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 Million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 Million.