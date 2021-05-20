Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s traded shares were 14,241,302, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the GEVO share is $15.57, that puts it down -132.74% from that peak though still a striking +93.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GEVO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO): Trading Information

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.04% in intraday trading to $7.12- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.27%, and it has moved by 7.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.41%. The short interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 21.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17, which implies an increase of 154.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $18 respectively. As a result, GEVO is trading at a discount of 169.06% off the target high and 139.16% off the low.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Gevo, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) shares have gone up +549.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.06% against 18.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.8% this quarter and then jump 92.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -60.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $760Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.83 Million and $988Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -91.1% and then fell by -23.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 70% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Biggest Investors

Gevo, Inc. insiders own 2.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.6%, with the float percentage being 10.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.6 Million shares (or 2.32% of all shares), a total value of $19.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 11,229,682 shares. This amounts to just over 5.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.11 Million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $40.35 Million.