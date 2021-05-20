Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch – Marketing Sentinel

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GENI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.25, which implies an increase of 29.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $30 respectively. As a result, GENI is trading at a discount of 37.93% off the target high and 14.94% off the low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

