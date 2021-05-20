FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Jumped 0.91% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s traded shares were 2,378,665, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.52% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the RAIL share is $6.99, that puts it down -26.17% from that peak though still a striking +83.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $86.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.9 Million shares over the past three months.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. RAIL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL): Trading Information

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) registered a 13.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.31% in intraday trading to $6.62- this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.79%, and it has moved by 0.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.88%. The short interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) is 759.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 399.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 3.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $6.5 respectively. As a result, RAIL is trading at a discount of 17.33% off the target high and -9.75% off the low.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FreightCar America, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) shares have gone up +248.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.35% against 22.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.4% this quarter and then jump 75.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34.6%. While earnings are projected to return -3.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Biggest Investors

FreightCar America, Inc. insiders own 23.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.67%, with the float percentage being 34.8%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 452.85 Thousand shares (or 2.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 450.72 Thousand shares, is of Minerva Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 2.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 242,168 shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $583.62 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 214.66 Thousand, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $517.33 Thousand.