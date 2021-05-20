Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s traded shares were 3,013,889, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.01% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the EXPR share is $13.97, that puts it down -289.14% from that peak though still a striking +84.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $237.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. EXPR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR): Trading Information

Express, Inc. (EXPR) registered a -4.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.86% in intraday trading to $4.12- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.96%, and it has moved by 11.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 294.51%. The short interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is 6.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 18.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $5 respectively. As a result, EXPR is trading at a discount of 39.28% off the target high and -2.51% off the low.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Express, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Express, Inc. (EXPR) shares have gone up +326.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.04% against 26.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.5% this quarter and then jump 73.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $323.91 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $365.46 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $289.69 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.7%. While earnings are projected to return -178.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Biggest Investors

Express, Inc. insiders own 2.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.36%, with the float percentage being 56.02%. Contrarius Investment Management Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.28 Million shares (or 9.47% of all shares), a total value of $25.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.93 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Express, Inc. (EXPR) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 2,999,970 shares. This amounts to just over 4.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 Million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $6.28 Million.