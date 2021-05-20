Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Is Worth Evaluating At $8.63

During the recent session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares were 2,694,500, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the ETRN share is $11.66, that puts it down -35.11% from that peak though still a striking +37.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.41. The company’s market capitalization is $3.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. ETRN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN): Trading Information

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.26% in intraday trading to $8.74- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.42%, and it has moved by 9.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.34%. The short interest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 13.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 12.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $13 respectively. As a result, ETRN is trading at a discount of 50.64% off the target high and -30.48% off the low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares have gone up +18.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.21% against 13.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -4.5% this quarter and then fall -25.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.3%. While earnings are projected to return 232.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ETRN Dividend Yield

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Biggest Investors

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders own 12.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.02%, with the float percentage being 104.6%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 47.14 Million shares (or 10.86% of all shares), a total value of $379.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.93 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $312.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 17,057,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.66 Million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $93.77 Million.