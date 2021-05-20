Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU): Can A Stock That’s Up 3.967% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)’s traded shares were 2,455,898, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the UUUU share is $7.83, that puts it down -31.6% from that peak though still a striking +79.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $846.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. UUUU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU): Trading Information

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.14% in intraday trading to $6.08- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.98%, and it has moved by 15.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.67%. The short interest in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is 17.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.71, which implies an increase of 12.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.98 and $8.37 respectively. As a result, UUUU is trading at a discount of 40.67% off the target high and -16.3% off the low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.45 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $701Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -28.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)’s Biggest Investors

Energy Fuels Inc. insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.65%, with the float percentage being 24.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.9 Million shares (or 5.14% of all shares), a total value of $29.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.26 Million shares, is of Old West Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,816,894 shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.35 Million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $19Million.