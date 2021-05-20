E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Rose 36.85% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 20.89% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s traded shares were 1,518,428, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.32% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the ETWO share is $13.17, that puts it down -0.69% from that peak though still a striking +36.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 Million shares over the past three months.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ETWO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO): Trading Information

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) registered a 7.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $13.16 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.66%, and it has moved by 36.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.89%. The short interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is 15.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 3.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $15 respectively. As a result, ETWO is trading at a discount of 14.68% off the target high and -8.26% off the low.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Biggest Investors

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. insiders own 22.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.44%, with the float percentage being 64.85%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.67 Million shares (or 2.5% of all shares), a total value of $50.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 Million shares, is of Alpine Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) shares are John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd owns about 1,436,179 shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 743.46 Thousand, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $8.06 Million.