Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Received A 24.55% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s traded shares were 2,973,239, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the DM share is $34.94, that puts it down -167.95% from that peak though still a striking +24.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $3.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. DM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM): Trading Information

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.8% in intraday trading to $13.99 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.5%, and it has moved by 10.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.19%. The short interest in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) is 20Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.2, which implies an increase of 39.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $28 respectively. As a result, DM is trading at a discount of 114.72% off the target high and -15.64% off the low.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -653.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Biggest Investors

Desktop Metal, Inc. insiders own 22.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.23%, with the float percentage being 59.74%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.42 Million shares (or 11.62% of all shares), a total value of $423.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.72 Million shares, is of KPCB XVI Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $264.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 4,600,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 Million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $14.97 Million.