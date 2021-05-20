Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s traded shares were 3,487,436, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $1.81, that puts it down -54.7% from that peak though still a striking +76.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $939.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 30.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. DNN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN): Trading Information

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.69%, and it has moved by 15.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.54%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) is 16.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.61, which implies an increase of 37.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.22 and $2.2 respectively. As a result, DNN is trading at a discount of 88.03% off the target high and 4.27% off the low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.5%. While earnings are projected to return 15.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Biggest Investors

Denison Mines Corp. insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.4%, with the float percentage being 16.49%. Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.25 Million shares (or 2.4% of all shares), a total value of $12.46 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.08 Million shares, is of Old West Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.4 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 16,608,460 shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.78 Million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $7.75 Million.