CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Has Been Rising 134.17% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s traded shares were 9,390,034, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.04% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the CPSH share is $30, that puts it down -365.12% from that peak though still a striking +85.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $90.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 775.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.84 Million shares over the past three months.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CPSH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH): Trading Information

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) registered a 8.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.97% in intraday trading to $7.48- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.4%, and it has moved by -14.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.17%. The short interest in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) is 423.92 Million shares and it means that shorts have 149.27 day(s) to cover.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.5%. While earnings are projected to return 240.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Biggest Investors

CPS Technologies Corporation insiders own 34.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.97%, with the float percentage being 9.06%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 245.09 Thousand shares (or 1.77% of all shares), a total value of $681.36 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 189.78 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $527.59 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 109,990 shares. This amounts to just over 0.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $305.77 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 79.79 Thousand, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $221.82 Thousand.