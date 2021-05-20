ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Has Been Falling -83.91% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s traded shares were 2,469,259, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.86% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the CCXI share is $70.29, that puts it down -605.72% from that peak though still a striking +4.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.55. The company’s market capitalization is $694.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.3 Million shares over the past three months.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. CCXI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI): Trading Information

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) registered a -3.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.69% in intraday trading to $10.79 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.9%, and it has moved by -77.77% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -83.91%. The short interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is 3.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.13, which implies an increase of 242.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $79 respectively. As a result, CCXI is trading at a discount of 693.17% off the target high and 70.68% off the low.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ChemoCentryx, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) shares have jump down -83.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -126.19% against 15.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -286.2% this quarter and then fall -40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -32.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.85 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.87 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.44 Million and $5.08 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -90.2% and then jump by 153.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.8%. While earnings are projected to return 13.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s Biggest Investors

ChemoCentryx, Inc. insiders own 23.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.61%, with the float percentage being 105.66%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.44 Million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $535.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.11 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $313.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3,079,293 shares. This amounts to just over 4.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $157.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 Million, or about 3.81% of the stock, which is worth about $151.61 Million.