Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Could Post A 247.49% Or More

During the last session, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s traded shares were 2,796,107, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.1% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the CERC share is $4.5, that puts it down -73.75% from that peak though still a striking +23.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.97. The company’s market capitalization is $250.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 215.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 978.03 Million shares over the past three months.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. CERC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.67, which implies an increase of 157.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $9 respectively. As a result, CERC is trading at a discount of 247.49% off the target high and 54.44% off the low.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerecor Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerecor Inc. (CERC) shares have gone up +13.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.05% against 9.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.1% this quarter and then jump 15.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 135.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.78 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.2 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.75 Million and $1.34 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.3% and then jump by 213.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.5%. While earnings are projected to return -154.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Biggest Investors

Cerecor Inc. insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.28%, with the float percentage being 66.8%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.13 Million shares (or 31.57% of all shares), a total value of $79.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.23 Million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1,057,944 shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 964.27 Thousand, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.91 Million.