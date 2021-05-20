Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Received A 48.64% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s traded shares were 2,658,704, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.7% or -$1.81. The 52-week high for the CENX share is $19.6, that puts it down -43.48% from that peak though still a striking +73.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. CENX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX): Trading Information

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) registered a -11.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.66% in intraday trading to $16.39 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.95%, and it has moved by -17.19% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 23.84%. The short interest in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is 3.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.5, which implies an increase of 42.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $20 respectively. As a result, CENX is trading at a discount of 46.41% off the target high and 39.09% off the low.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Aluminum Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares have gone up +48.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 189.74% against 17.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -3500% this quarter and then jump 236.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $458.4 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540.3 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $421.2 Million and $401.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.8% and then jump by 34.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.3%. While earnings are projected to return -51.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Biggest Investors

Century Aluminum Company insiders own 43.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.9%, with the float percentage being 101.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.68 Million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $84.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $62.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 3,561,404 shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.37 Million, or about 3.74% of the stock, which is worth about $59.43 Million.