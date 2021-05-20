Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Rose 2.13% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 482.73% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s traded shares were 2,386,810, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.7% or $2.12. The 52-week high for the CP share is $386.28, that puts it down -378.48% from that peak though still a striking +2.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $79.01. The company’s market capitalization is $10.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 967.98 Million shares over the past three months.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP): Trading Information

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) registered a 2.7% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.04% in intraday trading to $81.66 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 403.88%, and it has moved by 468.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 482.73%. The short interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is 16.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.06, which implies an increase of 30.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.01 and $124.34 respectively. As a result, CP is trading at a discount of 54.02% off the target high and 21.4% off the low.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) shares have gone up +16.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.47% against 21.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.9% this quarter and then jump 30.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.72 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.77 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.34 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.21%. While earnings are projected to return 16.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.42% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CP Dividend Yield

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is 0.61, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Biggest Investors

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.63%, with the float percentage being 81.65%. TCI Fund Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 871 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 55.86 Million shares (or 8.38% of all shares), a total value of $4.24 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.99 Million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.03 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd owns about 12,695,605 shares. This amounts to just over 1.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $853.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.18 Million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $617.56 Million.