Can You Get A Quick Recovery From The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given A -95.85% Drop From High?

During the last session, The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares were 2,139,338, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.72% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the REAL share is $30.22, that puts it down -95.85% from that peak though still a striking +54.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.72 Million shares over the past three months.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. REAL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL): Trading Information

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) registered a 0.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $15.70 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.63%, and it has moved by -33.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.03%. The short interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is 13.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.67, which implies an increase of 85.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $35 respectively. As a result, REAL is trading at a discount of 126.83% off the target high and 29.62% off the low.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.91 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.68 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $81.34 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 6.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.6% per annum.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Biggest Investors

The RealReal, Inc. insiders own 4.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.21%, with the float percentage being 95.99%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.12 Million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $197.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.57 Million shares, is of Woodson Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $108.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 3,238,466 shares. This amounts to just over 3.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 Million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $61.1 Million.