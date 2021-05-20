Can You Get A Quick Recovery From The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given A -0.21% Drop From High?

During the recent session, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s traded shares were 1,676,656, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the IPG share is $32.96, that puts it down -0.21% from that peak though still a striking +57.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.91. The company’s market capitalization is $12.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.22 Million shares over the past three months.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. IPG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG): Trading Information

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $33.29 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.81%, and it has moved by 9.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.94%. The short interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is 14.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.09, which implies an increase of 3.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $37 respectively. As a result, IPG is trading at a discount of 12.5% off the target high and -23.99% off the low.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) shares have gone up +50.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 22.54% against 36.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.3% this quarter and then fall -15.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.09 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.85 Billion and $1.87 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.6% and then jump by 11.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4%. While earnings are projected to return -46.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.1% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

IPG Dividend Yield

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.73%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s Biggest Investors

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.52%, with the float percentage being 102.2%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 863 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 45.79 Million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.05 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.06 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11,047,882 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $259.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.81 Million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $183.81 Million.