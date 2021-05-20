Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given A -140.94% Drop From High?

During the last session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares were 6,181,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.44% or $1.78. The 52-week high for the RUN share is $100.93, that puts it down -140.94% from that peak though still a striking +63.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.36. The company’s market capitalization is $8.54 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. RUN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN): Trading Information

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) registered a 4.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $42.11 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.7%, and it has moved by -13.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.62%. The short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 27.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.41, which implies an increase of 87.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $90 respectively. As a result, RUN is trading at a discount of 114.85% off the target high and 19.36% off the low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunrun Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares have jump down -24.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.19% against 23%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.5% this quarter and then fall -89.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $366.21 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $386.39 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $181.29 Million and $209.76 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 102% and then jump by 84.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.2%. While earnings are projected to return -684.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.82% per annum.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Biggest Investors

Sunrun Inc. insiders own 3.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.72%, with the float percentage being 98.14%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 629 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.43 Million shares (or 14.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.78 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.26 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.59 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 7,133,745 shares. This amounts to just over 3.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $431.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.28 Million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $366.29 Million.