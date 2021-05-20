Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given A -23.99% Drop From High?

During the last session, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s traded shares were 1,023,511, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the MRUS share is $31.27, that puts it down -23.99% from that peak though still a striking +59.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.18. The company’s market capitalization is $967.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 276.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 190.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. MRUS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS): Trading Information

Merus N.V. (MRUS) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.45% in intraday trading to $26.12 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.09%, and it has moved by 14.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.87%. The short interest in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) is 853.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Merus N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Merus N.V. (MRUS) shares have gone up +84.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.08% against 9.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.7% this quarter and then fall -25.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.05 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.43 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.3 Million and $6.06 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 186.5% and then jump by 22.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -12.4%. While earnings are projected to return -28.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Biggest Investors

Merus N.V. insiders own 8.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.76%, with the float percentage being 76.36%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.81 Million shares (or 15.14% of all shares), a total value of $101.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 Million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $51.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Merus N.V. (MRUS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1,740,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 Million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $37.38 Million.