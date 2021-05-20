Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given A -73.28% Drop From High?

During the recent session, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s traded shares were 2,175,632, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.22% or $1.93. The 52-week high for the CSIQ share is $67.39, that puts it down -73.28% from that peak though still a striking +59.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.83. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. CSIQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.71, which implies an increase of 32.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $63 respectively. As a result, CSIQ is trading at a discount of 62% off the target high and 18.28% off the low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian Solar Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares have jump down -4.57% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -77.7% this quarter and then fall -73.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.37 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $825.63 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.1%. While earnings are projected to return -16.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Biggest Investors

Canadian Solar Inc. insiders own 23.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.4%, with the float percentage being 65.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.29 Million shares (or 15.53% of all shares), a total value of $461.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.96 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $146.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 2,921,451 shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 Million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $91.71 Million.