Boom Or Bust: Where Does Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) Stock Go From Here? – Marketing Sentinel

Boom Or Bust: Where Does Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) Stock Go From Here?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TKAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies a decline of -95.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, TKAT is trading at a discount of -95.07% off the target high and -95.07% off the low.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.1%. While earnings are projected to return 85.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Biggest Investors

Takung Art Co., Ltd. insiders own 44.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.43%, with the float percentage being 0.78%. United Maritime Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.52 Thousand shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $493.54 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.86 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $335.21 Thousand.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.