Boom Or Bust: Where Does Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) Stock Go From Here?

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TKAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies a decline of -95.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, TKAT is trading at a discount of -95.07% off the target high and -95.07% off the low.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.1%. While earnings are projected to return 85.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Biggest Investors

Takung Art Co., Ltd. insiders own 44.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.43%, with the float percentage being 0.78%. United Maritime Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.52 Thousand shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $493.54 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.86 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $335.21 Thousand.