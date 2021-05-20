Boom Or Bust: Where Does Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s traded shares were 1,921,225, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the SNCY share is $44.13, that puts it down -22.75% from that peak though still a striking +13.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 267.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 990.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SNCY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.8, which implies an increase of 27.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39 and $51 respectively. As a result, SNCY is trading at a discount of 41.86% off the target high and 8.48% off the low.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 80.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s Biggest Investors

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.52%, with the float percentage being 100.9%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 40.9 Million shares (or 71.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.22 Million shares, is of PAR Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $75.98 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2,100,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 410.94 Thousand, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $14.09 Million.