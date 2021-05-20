Boom Or Bust: Where Does Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) Stock Go From Here?

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. WISA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.27, which implies an increase of 109.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $14 respectively. As a result, WISA is trading at a discount of 216.74% off the target high and 24.43% off the low.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.5%. While earnings are projected to return 80.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Biggest Investors

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. insiders own 16.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.83%, with the float percentage being 10.58%. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 125.7 Thousand shares (or 1.13% of all shares), a total value of $388.41 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.2 Thousand shares, is of Essex Investment Management Co Inc’s that is approximately 1.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $377.59 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 68,570 shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $211.88 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.38 Thousand, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $115.5 Thousand.