Boom Or Bust: Where Does Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Stock Go From Here?

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SRNE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 244.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $30 respectively. As a result, SRNE is trading at a discount of 313.79% off the target high and 162.07% off the low.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) shares have gone up +6.09% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 213.9% this quarter and then jump 233.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2658.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.73 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.51 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.01 Million and $11.75 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 119.1% and then jump by 117.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.9%. While earnings are projected to return 41% in 2021, the next five years will return 37% per annum.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Biggest Investors

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 11.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.26%, with the float percentage being 31.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.62 Million shares (or 6.17% of all shares), a total value of $120.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.68 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 4.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $86.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6,810,362 shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.15 Million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $50.84 Million.