Boom Or Bust: Where Does Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s traded shares were 2,249,921, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.02% or -$1.28. The 52-week high for the SQM share is $60.74, that puts it down -47.61% from that peak though still a striking +50.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.5. The company’s market capitalization is $10.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. SQM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM): Trading Information

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) registered a -3.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.47% in intraday trading to $52.46 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.34%, and it has moved by -23.6% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -16.08%. The short interest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 3.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.26, which implies an increase of 41.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38 and $70 respectively. As a result, SQM is trading at a discount of 70.11% off the target high and -7.65% off the low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares have jump down -6.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 38.89% against 43.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -4% this quarter and then jump 64.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $498.27 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $531.4 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $474.6 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5%. While earnings are projected to return -40.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.1% per annum.

SQM Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.11%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Biggest Investors

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.37%, with the float percentage being 38.37%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 338 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.29 Million shares (or 4.4% of all shares), a total value of $259.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.24 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $257.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 3,230,500 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $173.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.59 Million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $137.48 Million.