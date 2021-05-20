Boom Or Bust: Where Does Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) sStock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares were 5,019,777, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.49% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the WOOF share is $31.08, that puts it down -17.82% from that peak though still a striking +32.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.86. The company’s market capitalization is $7.99 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. WOOF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.22, which implies an increase of 6.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $31 respectively. As a result, WOOF is trading at a discount of 17.51% off the target high and -16.6% off the low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30.7%. While earnings are projected to return 61.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 42.7% per annum.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Biggest Investors

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. insiders own 75.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.62%, with the float percentage being 56.72%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 648.72 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $14.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 645.82 Thousand shares, is of Emerald Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund owns about 1,460,753 shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 Million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $26.3 Million.