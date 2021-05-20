Boom Or Bust: Where Does PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) sStock Go From Here?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. PAGS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares have jump down -2.51% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -13.6% this quarter and then jump 29.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $373.31 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $412.68 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $275.47 Million and $241.29 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.5% and then jump by 71% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 102.8%. While earnings are projected to return -5.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.23% per annum.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Biggest Investors

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.92%, with the float percentage being 109.43%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.02 Million shares (or 14.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.34 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.61 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $861.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 29,074,421 shares. This amounts to just over 14.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.35 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.73 Million, or about 7.31% of the stock, which is worth about $681.93 Million.