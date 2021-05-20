Boom Or Bust: Where Does Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s traded shares were 2,068,773, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.4% or -$1.77. The 52-week high for the OMER share is $25.46, that puts it down -67.5% from that peak though still a striking +39.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.25. The company’s market capitalization is $945.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 721.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 624.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Omeros Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Omeros Corporation (OMER) shares have gone up +42.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.86% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.4% this quarter and then jump 31.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.15 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.4 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.53 Million and $26.11 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.9% and then jump by 20.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.8%. While earnings are projected to return -41.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Biggest Investors

Omeros Corporation insiders own 4.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.68%, with the float percentage being 59.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.06 Million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $90.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 Million shares, is of Ingalls & Snyder’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Omeros Corporation (OMER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,671,189 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 Million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $26.26 Million.