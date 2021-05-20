Boom Or Bust: Where Does NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Go From Here?

NIO Inc. (NIO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. NIO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

NIO Inc. (NIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have jump down -26.59% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 110.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $550.47 Million and $696.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 135.6% and then jump by 95.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 57.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.15% per annum.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Biggest Investors

NIO Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.54%, with the float percentage being 38.76%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 824 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 92.02 Million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $3.59 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.61 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.44 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 31,223,162 shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.07 Million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $858.74 Million.