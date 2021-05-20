Boom Or Bust: Where Does Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s traded shares were 1,454,696, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $337.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $8.18. The 52-week high for the LAD share is $417.98, that puts it down -23.68% from that peak though still a striking +78.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $72.46. The company’s market capitalization is $9.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 273.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. LAD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.64.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD): Trading Information

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.62% in intraday trading to $370.5 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6%, and it has moved by -9.65% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.7%. The short interest in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is 1.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $447.18, which implies an increase of 32.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $320 and $539 respectively. As a result, LAD is trading at a discount of 59.49% off the target high and -5.31% off the low.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithia Motors, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) shares have gone up +23.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 27.38% against 30.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.6% this quarter and then fall -15.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.77 Billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.13 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.76 Billion and $3.62 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 72.8% and then jump by 41.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.1%. While earnings are projected to return 68.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 21% per annum.

LAD Dividend Yield

Lithia Motors, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lithia Motors, Inc. is 1.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.95%.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s Biggest Investors

Lithia Motors, Inc. insiders own 2.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.82%, with the float percentage being 101.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 523 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.04 Million shares (or 11.4% of all shares), a total value of $888.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.35 Million shares, is of Abrams Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $688.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 719,124 shares. This amounts to just over 2.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $280.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 698.17 Thousand, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $204.33 Million.