Boom Or Bust: Where Does GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s traded shares were 4,308,136, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.64% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the JOB share is $2.49, that puts it down -361.11% from that peak though still a striking +68.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $54.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 375.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 696.1 Million shares over the past three months.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. JOB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB): Trading Information

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) registered a -5.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.47% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.35%, and it has moved by -6.72% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -45.76%. The short interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) is 1.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 409.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $2.75 respectively. As a result, JOB is trading at a discount of 409.26% off the target high and 409.26% off the low.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that GEE Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) shares have jump down -42.58% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.7% this quarter and then fall -105.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.9%. While earnings are projected to return 144.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Biggest Investors

GEE Group, Inc. insiders own 10.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.58%, with the float percentage being 35.17%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.39 Million shares (or 1.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 392.34 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $390.57 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 77,600 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.25 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56.5 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $56.25 Thousand.