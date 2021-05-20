Boom Or Bust: Where Does DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)’s traded shares were 5,781,287, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.1% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the XPOA share is $11.96, that puts it down -21.54% from that peak though still a striking +1.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $368.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 164.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 446.57 Million shares over the past three months.

DPCM Capital, Inc. (XPOA) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. XPOA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

DPCM Capital, Inc. (XPOA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)’s Biggest Investors

DPCM Capital, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.77%, with the float percentage being 29.77%. RP Investment Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 3.52% of all shares), a total value of $11Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1Million shares, is of HBK Investments, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DPCM Capital, Inc. (XPOA) shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd owns about 355,759 shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.65 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $391.96 Thousand.