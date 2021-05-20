Boom Or Bust: Where Does ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares were 7,215,690, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the WISH share is $32.85, that puts it down -260.2% from that peak though still a striking +7.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.45. The company’s market capitalization is $5.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.73 Million shares over the past three months.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. WISH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.64, which implies an increase of 104.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $24 respectively. As a result, WISH is trading at a discount of 163.16% off the target high and 31.58% off the low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.8%. While earnings are projected to return -447.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 76.6% per annum.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Biggest Investors

ContextLogic Inc. insiders own 6.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.54%, with the float percentage being 82.61%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 103.77 Million shares (or 20.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.64 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.39 Million shares, is of Formation8 GP, LLC’s that is approximately 12.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port owns about 3,687,788 shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 Million, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $37.08 Million.