Boom Or Bust: Where Does Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Go From Here?

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CSCW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120, which implies an increase of 12144.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $120 respectively. As a result, CSCW is trading at a discount of 12144.9% off the target high and 12144.9% off the low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.1%. While earnings are projected to return 61% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Biggest Investors

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. insiders own 19.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.76%, with the float percentage being 0.93%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 243.55 Thousand shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $433.52 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 132.41 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $235.69 Thousand.