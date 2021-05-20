Boom Or Bust: Where Does Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Go From Here? – Marketing Sentinel

Boom Or Bust: Where Does Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Go From Here?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. CLF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.44, which implies an increase of 31.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $33 respectively. As a result, CLF is trading at a discount of 77.71% off the target high and 7.7% off the low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.9%. While earnings are projected to return -131.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.43% per annum.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Biggest Investors

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. insiders own 8.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.42%, with the float percentage being 72.9%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 512 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 54.55 Million shares (or 10.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.34 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $851.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 12,409,061 shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $249.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.88 Million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $182.24 Million.

