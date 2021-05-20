Boom Or Bust: Where Does Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares were 1,807,232, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.5. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.3% or -$2.37. The 52-week high for the CPRI share is $58.58, that puts it down -11.16% from that peak though still a striking +79.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.04. The company’s market capitalization is $7.88 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CPRI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI): Trading Information

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) registered a -4.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.39% in intraday trading to $58.99 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.53%, and it has moved by 4.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.86%. The short interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 4.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.24, which implies an increase of 10.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $75 respectively. As a result, CPRI is trading at a discount of 42.31% off the target high and -24.1% off the low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Capri Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares have gone up +82.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.18% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -90.9% this quarter and then jump 152.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 Billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.19 Billion and $427.31 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -14.2% and then jump by 136.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.6%. While earnings are projected to return -141.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.87% per annum.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Biggest Investors

Capri Holdings Limited insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.14%, with the float percentage being 94.15%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 520 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.66 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.43 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $736.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Value Fund owns about 4,861,508 shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $202.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.26 Million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $178.88 Million.