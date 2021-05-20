Boom Or Bust: Where Does Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s traded shares were 1,454,826, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.48% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the AEI share is $29.49, that puts it down -716.9% from that peak though still a striking +5.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.4. The company’s market capitalization is $30.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 630.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. AEI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 35.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Biggest Investors

Alset EHome International Inc. insiders own 81.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.11%, with the float percentage being 6%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.25 Thousand shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $133.07 Thousand in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF owns about 15,207 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.94 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.13 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $70.92 Thousand.