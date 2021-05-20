BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 24.57% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s traded shares were 5,631,860, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.84% or -$2.35. The 52-week high for the BJ share is $50.18, that puts it down -8.54% from that peak though still a striking +46.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.8. The company’s market capitalization is $6.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 Million shares over the past three months.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. BJ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ): Trading Information

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) registered a -4.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.07% in intraday trading to $49.44 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.98%, and it has moved by 5.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.57%. The short interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is 15Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.95, which implies an increase of 10.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41 and $64 respectively. As a result, BJ is trading at a discount of 38.44% off the target high and -11.31% off the low.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) shares have gone up +15.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.24% against 4.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -18.8% this quarter and then fall -13% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.61 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.76 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.8 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 73.1%. While earnings are projected to return 124.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.7% per annum.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Biggest Investors

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. insiders own 1.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.57%, with the float percentage being 114.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 456 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.95 Million shares (or 11.62% of all shares), a total value of $594.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.51 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $503.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) shares are Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Putnam Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 4,649,500 shares. This amounts to just over 3.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $186.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.32 Million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $173.39 Million.